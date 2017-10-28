Halloween Donation Drive at Second Hand Purrs

Please join Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter for our Halloween Spooktakular Donation Drive

Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the shelter. 4300 South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee

Bring a donation. Enjoy free cookies & punch!

***Tarot card and palm readings***

PIES FOR PURRS ON SALE:

Prices are $25 for a 9” inch pie, $6 for a mini pie, and $25 for a cobbler. Sugar-free is available upon request.

Homemade jam will also be for sale! Jams are 8 oz each - $6 per jar. All organic ingredients and raw sugar, no preservatives or additives. Xylitol is the sugar-free substitute used.

Donation Drive Wish List:

NOTE: We are no longer feeding Purina Kitten/Cat Chow due to ingredient change.

And please no generic food.

Kitten or Adult Food (dry): Purina Pro Plan, IAMS, Chicken Soup for the Kitten/Cat Lover's Soul, and Nutro Max

Kitten Fancy Feast canned cat food-turkey flavor only (can be purchased at Petco, PetSmart, Pet World, or Pet Supplies Plus)

Adult Fancy Feast Grilled or Classic canned cat food

Jars of chicken baby food, Gerber or Beechnut brands

30 gallon drawstring heavy duty trash bags

Bleach-must contain 8.25% sodium hypochlorite, no scented or splashless

Antibacterial Hand Soap

Cans of Tuna (in oil preferred)

Vinyl (or Latex) disposable gloves, powder-free preferred

Paper Towel

Clay Cat Litter

Hand Sanitizer

Quart-size Ziploc bags