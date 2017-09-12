Event time: 6-8:30pm

Halloween Pottery Workshop

Friday October 6th 6-8:30pm

Create something together at this Halloween inspired pottery workshop. Whether with a child or on your own bring out you inner monster by making your own ghostly or ghoulish or witchy keepsake for the popular fall festivities. In this class you will watch a short demonstration by Betsy Davis and you will be ready to dig in and create! Your. Pieces will be clear glazed by us, fired and ready in plenty of time to be spooktacular!

Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $30 Includes clay, glaze and firing.

Price: $30