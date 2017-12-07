HamBINGO Thursday December 7 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

Do you like to eat GOOD FOOD & PLAY BINGO?

Join Second Hand Purrs at Hamburger Mary's Bar & Grill for HamBINGO Charity Night!

When: Thursday, December 7, 2017

Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Hamburger Mary’s, 730 South 5th Street in Milwaukee (Walker’s Point)

Reservations are recommended: 414-488-2555

There will be awesome bingo prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle!

HamBINGO Rules:

- We can only issue one Bingo packet per player. Each Bingo packet includes 3 Bingo cards per game.

- Charities cannot charge players for the Bingo packet, but donations are accepted and appreciated!

- 100% of donations go to Second Hand Purrs!

PLEASE NOTE: Bingo games can get a little risque-but are always in good fun! If you are easily offended or would like to bring children, this event may not be right for you.