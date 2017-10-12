HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

to Google Calendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00

Hamburger Mary's (5th Street) 730 South 5th Street , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

DO YOU LIKE TO EAT GOOD FOOD???

DO YOU LIKE TO PLAY BINGO????

Join Second Hand Purrs at Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille for:

HamBINGO Charity Night!!

When: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille

730 South 5th Street in Walker’s Point

Phone: (414) 488-2555

There will be awesome bingo prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle!!!!

New HamBINGO rules:

- We can only issue one BINGO packet per player. Each BINGO packet includes 3 BINGO cards per game.

- Charities cannot charge players for the bingo packet, but donations are accepted and appreciated.

- 100% of donations go to Second Hand Purrs.

CAUTION: Bingo games can get a little risqué – but are always in good fun! If you are easily offended or would like to bring children, this event may not be right for you.

Info
Hamburger Mary's (5th Street) 730 South 5th Street , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Comedy
to Google Calendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-10-12 20:00:00