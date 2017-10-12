HamBINGO to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

DO YOU LIKE TO EAT GOOD FOOD???

DO YOU LIKE TO PLAY BINGO????

Join Second Hand Purrs at Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille for:

HamBINGO Charity Night!!

When: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille

730 South 5th Street in Walker’s Point

Phone: (414) 488-2555

There will be awesome bingo prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle!!!!

New HamBINGO rules:

- We can only issue one BINGO packet per player. Each BINGO packet includes 3 BINGO cards per game.

- Charities cannot charge players for the bingo packet, but donations are accepted and appreciated.

- 100% of donations go to Second Hand Purrs.

CAUTION: Bingo games can get a little risqué – but are always in good fun! If you are easily offended or would like to bring children, this event may not be right for you.