HAMLET (A cover)
The Carroll Players present in association with the Theatre and Arts Management Program, Hamlet (A Cover) April 13, 14 and 15.
Pop-rock meets Shakespeare in the immortal tale of a grief-stricken son avenging his father's villainous murder.
Adapted and directed by Jennifer Dobby. Music directed by Brian Myers.
General Public ticket price: $5
Carroll University 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186 View Map
Theater & Dance