Hand-Building Basics (3 Week Class)

Hand-building Basics - (3 week session)

August 15, 22, 29 6-9pm

Students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $75