Hand-Building Basics-4week class
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $75
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Visual Arts