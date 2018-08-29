Hand-Building Basics
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Hand-building Basics - (4 week session)
Wednesdays August 29- Sept.19th 6-8pm
Students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $75
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups