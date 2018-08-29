Hand-Building Basics

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Hand-building Basics - (4 week session)

Wednesdays August 29- Sept.19th 6-8pm

Students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $75

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
