Hands-ON Brainteaser Puzzles to try: Family Fun

Try up to 60 different hands-on brainteaser and mechanical puzzles!

Puzzle types include fun hands-on mechanical, packing, block, sliding, edge matching, transfer styles and other challenging puzzle styles. There are bells to ring when a puzzle is solved, adding to the fun of saying “I did it!”

See the exhibit and private collection; and make a puzzle to keep: all in a 90 minute hands-on session.

An assortment of other puzzles are waiting to be solved, too: Magic Eye, hidden pictures, locate the star, name the items, estimate the number, figure out the total, plus word & picture puzzles.

This museum is for families and individuals ages 5-105, though not younger. Groups may schedule a visit at other times throughout the week and year and are eligible for a group discount.

Admission is $10/person. Parking is free.

Call ahead to order tickets, as space is limited.

The Toy & Gift shop is open after the session with 100 kinds of brainteaser puzzles for sale. The non-profit, educational Logic Puzzle Museum is at 533 Milwaukee Av, Burlington, WI

262 763-3946 www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org