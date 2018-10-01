Hank Green at UWM, in conversation with Dessa!

Join Hank Green and special guest Dessa on tour in support of Hanks debut novel An Absolutely Remarkable Thing. In this multimedia event, Hank and Dessa will talk about their books, answer audience questions, and more. Will Hank perform? Yes! All tickets include an autographed copy of An Absolutely Remarkable Thing.

Tickets are available at hankgreenmke.bpt.me for $30, including all taxes and fees. ID required for meet and greet.

Dessa's new book, My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love, will also be available for sale at the show.

Please note there is no public signing for this event. Mr. Green will not be able to personalize, sign memorabilia, or pose for pictures.

Please note VIP tickets are available to the first 100 ticket buyers, which include a professional photo at a special meet-and-greet that will happen before the public event. Please note that there is no signing at the special meet-and-greet.

Specially priced tickets for UWM Students, Faculty, and Staff, will go on sale at the UWM Union at the same time as general tickets, at the special price of $20 for UWM students and $27 for UWM faculty and staff, including taxes and fees. Limit of two tickets per attendee. ID required.

This event is cosponsored by the UWM Student Union and UWM Student Involvement.