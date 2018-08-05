The Happy Together Tour is back on the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino! This night of hits from the 60s and 70s will return on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., and features The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Mark Lindsay former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, The Association and The Cowsills.

The Turtles had several Top 40 hits, including the timeless “Happy Together.” They’ll be joined by Chuck Negron, lead vocalist on Three Dog Night’s No. 1 smash “Joy to the World” and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, known for songs like “Woman, Woman,” and “Young Girl.” The Association has wowed audiences across the world for more than 50 years with their intricate harmonies.

Opening the show will be Mark Lindsay, whose Paul Revere & the Raiders gave us the rock classic “Indian Reservation,” and The Cowsills who, besides being the inspiration for the 1970s television show The Partridge Family, also had hit singles with “Hair” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things.”

All seating for this show is reserved and tickets are $39 and $29.