Harbor Fest reintroduces Milwaukee to its harbor. For a long time, this area has been seen as “off limits” or unwelcoming, but we want to show Milwaukee its true potential. Our recent planning process calls for a Riverwalk and new public parks along the water. This festival is the first step in bringing people back to this area.

This family-friendly festival includes fun activities like paddling lessons, fishing lessons, pet a sturgeon, bike tour, street games, and food & drink.