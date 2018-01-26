No Hard Feelings Stand Up Comedy Showcase

From the ancient Greeks to modern satirists, humor has long been used by to expose flaws in our society and push for positive change. None of that will be happening on this show however. This is comedy for the sake of comedy, showcasing a line up of degenerate jesters who promise to pound you with punchlines until you laugh out. No holding back, no hard feelings.

Featuring

Jeff Spankowski (Insult and Battery)

Gary Zajackowski (Irresponsible Open Mic)

Phil Davidson (Comedy Cafe)

Joe McMahon (Laugh Factory)

Hosted by Christopher Schmidt and Carter Deems