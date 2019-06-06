Hardcover Journals-4 week class

Thursdays 6-9pm

Create several hardcover books during 4-week class. in which you will learn different binding techniques. The first class will focus on the copic stitch; adding bookmarks for this style will also be covered, Japanese stab and long stitch will be taught in subsequent sessions. Students should bring a favorite fabric and writing paper for their books. The supply fee will cover the tools that are required such as awl, bone folder, waxed thread and binder boards and clips. Please bring you choice of writing paper and cardstock. If you wish to embellish bring your favorite beads or decorations. Embellishment is encouraged! Supply Fee $20.

Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $80