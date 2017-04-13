Harold E Hansen and Melissa Muller
Olson House 4326 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 1-7pm
If you missed Harold E Hansen at the Hudson, this is your catch to see his work. A revered watercolorist and lithographer, Hansen creates detail images of places he has traveled. In keeping with the Olson House's emphasis on Scandinavian design, many of the prints will feature sites in Denmark and throughout Scandinavia. Ceramics by Muller will serve as an excellent complement.
Info
Olson House 4326 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Visual Arts