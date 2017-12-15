Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert Featuring the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Given the enormous popularity of the books the movie franchise was based on, the Harry Potter films were destined to be hits even if they weren’t especially good, but Warner Bros. Pictures spared no expense on them, even recruiting film giant John Williams to pen their scores. This weekend, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform in its entirety the 2002 score of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (the second of the Potter movies), accompanied by a high-definition projection of the film. (Multiple performances through Sunday, Dec. 17.)