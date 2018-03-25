Harry Potter Pub Trivia
Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles! Join us for a "Quiztacular" Harry Potter trivia night at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row!
Hosted with Quizmaster Trivia. Enjoy some mystical drink specials and spell bounding dishes. Cash/Gift Card prizes for the first, second & best-dressed team.
Trivia will start at 7:00 PM sharp. There will be no pre-reservations available. Be aware, this is a popular quiz event so please arrive early to get your team's seats. Cheers!
