Harvest Fair
Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Wisconsin State Fair Park will be bustling this weekend as it hosts its annual Harvest Fair, a celebration of all things seasonal, with pumpkin carving, pumpkin bowling, scarecrow making, pony and camel rides and contests, live music, farmers’ market and a pumpkin patch. And if you missed it at this year’s State Fair, you can also ride down the Giant Slide.
