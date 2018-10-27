Haunted Bayou Halloween Bash

THIS WILL BE A NIGHT OF DANCING, LIVE PERFORMANCES, LIVE DJ, COSTUME CONTEST, PLUS MORE. We are also kicking off the Bayou where we will be holding our Get Lit Showcases every 1st & 3rd Friday of EVERY month. Come out and get freaky with us!!!

Sponsored By: Pivot & Purple Haze Smoke Shop

*!*!*COSTUME CONTEST*!*!*

LIVE STREAM WILL BE RUNNING ALL NIGHT!!!

Artists Line-Up:

Mgeezy Da Don

GeeQ

PJ500

Big Linx

Saemone Evans

Mega Vegas

Special Performance by Dejah E

$10 Cajun Plates

$15 Hookahs

2 for $3 Tequila Shots

$5 Bloody Rum Punch

(Until 11PM then regular priced hookahs & drinks)