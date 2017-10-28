A Haunting Beer Dinner

Looking for a unique and haunting way to enjoy Halloween this year, along with a twist on your traditional beer dinner... join us for A Haunting Halloween Beer Dinner at the Three Lions Pub!

5 blood-curdling dishes will be prepared and paired with 5 haunting beers. Ready for the "spooktacular" twist... it is going to be YOUR job to mix, match and put together the best pairings of beer and dinner courses. Go against our Brew Master and Three Lions' Chef and see if you can match what they thought were the best pairings of beer and dishes. Match the most and WIN some great giveaways!

Halloween Beers being featured include:

Warlock: Southern Tier Brewing Company

Louie's Demise Resurrection: Milwaukee Brewing Company

Zombie Killer

Pumking: Southern Tier

Flesh & Blood: Dogfish Head

Don't forget your fancy dress! Costumes are more than welcome and there will be a prize for THE BEST DRESSED during the dinner as well. Stick around for our "Tulloween Party" after the dinner and enjoy Tullamore Dew drink specials, prizes & giveaways, and Halloween entertainment.

Seating is limited for the dinner and RSVP is required. Contact devan@threelionspub.com or call the pub at

414-763-6992 with any questions or for more information. You won't want to miss this unique Halloween date night idea, bring a whole group, or enjoy a start to your evening! Grab your ticket(s) today!