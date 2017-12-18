The Commercialists w/"A Charlie Brown Christmas"

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Commercialists (Anthony Deutsch, Clay Schaub, & Patrick Morrow) play the music of the Vince Guaraldi Trios A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Celebrate the Holiday Season in style with the Commercialstis and The Jazz Estate as we bring you music from everyone's favorite childhood cartoon musical: A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Three Nights: December 18, 19, 20

Two Shows: 7pm and 9pm

$7 per Show

21+

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
