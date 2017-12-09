George's Tavern is proud to bring the legendary Heartsfield to our stage once again.

Formed in 1970 by J.C. Hartsfield and Perry Jordan, Heartsfield toured throughout the '70's, spreading their infectious brand of foot-stompin', good-time vocal rock to fans throughout the United States performing 300 dates per year. They played every club, festival, concert hall and college campus and were overwhelming favorites on FM radio stations around the country. They recorded four albums for major record labels (several of which hit the Billboard charts), acquired fans who admitted to seeing them play dozens of times, and attained the respect of the entire music industry, playing with the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Charlie Daniels, Eric Clapton, Loggins & Messina, Fleetwood Mac, .38 Special, The Guess Who, Waylon Jennings, Kiss, BTO, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dickie Betts, Little Feat, Willie Nelson, Stephen Stills, FireFall, Marshall Tucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Genesis, and Ted Nugent. FM hits included "House of Living," "Racing the Sun," "As I Look Into the Fire," "Another Man Down," "I'm Comin' Home," "Music Eyes," and "The Only Time I'm Sober is When You're Gone."

Show Time: 9pm. $7 Advance / $10 Door

Tickets are available at George's, or online:

https://bpt.me/3190049

http://heartsfield.com/