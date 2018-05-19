Heather McDonald w/Chris Franjola

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Heather McDonald doesn’t hold back on anything.  She is one of the most in-demand touring stand-up comics as well as an actress, and accomplished writer.  

Heather’s top rated ITUNES podcast, JUICY SCOOP with Heather McDonald is downloaded over 1 million times per month.  Her debut book You’ll Never Blue Ball In This Town Again, spent seven weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and climbed to the #1 position on Amazon’s “Bestsellers in Entertainment” list.  McDonald released her follow up to Blue Balls in February 2013 titled My Inappropriate Life: Some Material Not Suitable for Small Children, Nuns, or Mature Adults which also became a national bestseller.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Comedy, Live Music/Performance
