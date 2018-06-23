Hello Death album release show w/Liv Mueller & Mark Waldoch

HELLO DEATH ALBUM RELEASE SHOW WITH SPECIAL GUESTS LIV MUELLER AND MARK WALDOCH- SATURDAY JUNE 23 8PM

$10.00

Hello Death are pleased to announce the release of their third full Length album, “For Those With Many Hearts”. Recorded over a cold rainy weekend, in a barn called Speckled Chemistry Studios, the songs look alternately down from a mountain and up from a hole to explore themes of time, love, decay, growth, memory, and resolve. “Moody folk outfit Hello Death excels at sparse, haunting music that works it’s way into your bones like a winter chill…the group doesn’t so much perform folk music as suggest it; Allschwang’s gorgeously airy alto, Heuer’s Nick Cave-esque baritone, and the group’s stripped down instrumentation combine to form a sound that seems to pre-date music itself”. -Milwaukee Record

Hello Death members Marielle Allschwang, Nathaniel Heuer, Shawn Stephany, and Erin Wolf have been contributing to Milwaukee culture for over a decade with various musical groups, as solo artists, curators, and by sharing stages with touring bands Volcano Choir, Nathaniel Rateliff, Christopher Paul Stelling, Dark Dark Dark, Jozef Van Wissem, Christopher Porterfield and many more.

Liv Mueller- Singing and writing years ago in a Rockabilly band called "The Screaming Lillies" & barely 19, Liv packed up and re-located herself to Nashville from the Midwest. Austin became her next home and where she formed the first incarnation of 'The Lovelies', which later the re-formed in the midwest. After recording four records, touring & charting nationally twice, the band ended in 2005. Her next endeavor took place in Louisiana where she recorded two albums. With the assistance of Marc Hutner & Grant Curry (Pleasure Club), ‘The Dark Horse Project’ was able to refine a new sound, capturing a beautiful, haunted landscape of listening. In the last few years Liv has been composing, playing, recording and mixing her own music solo in her home studio. She has released ‘LIV SINGS Love Songs for the Forlorn and Misguided’, and most recently, ‘LIV SINGS Light of the Valley Shadow of the Mountain’.

Mark Waldoch-A songwriter with a raw, uniquely powerful voice, for the last 17 years Mark Waldoch has been one of the most distinctive presences in the Milwaukee music scene. As a solo performer and many numerous Milwaukee based bands as well as the guiding light behind the rock band The Celebrated Workingman, he’s backed Daniel Johnston and shared stages with Arcade Fire, Interpol, Low, Frank Black, Volcano Choir, Bright Eyes and The Walkmen. Performed at Eaux Claires music festival. He’s been awarded 88.9 Radio Milwaukee’s “Vocalists of the Year.” Alverno Presents audiences have seen him perform at “Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye” and “Smith Uncovered: A Reinterpretation of the Songs of Patti Smith” and Stevie Wonder Uncovered. His old bands music is available at thecelebratedworkingman.bandcamp.com Bio: Evan Rytlewski

Kids 17 years and under get in free!