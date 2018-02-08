Henry V (drunk)

War. Friendship. Whiskey

After the death of his father King Henry IV, the young Prince Hal must leave behind the drunken debauchery and friends of his youth and assume his responsibility as England's king. His first act is to claim the right to the throne of France; the French nobility dare him to secure his right by force. Newly crowned, Henry leads his sick and enfeebled army through the cold and muddy fields of France, and the two armies gather for the final, epic battle of Agincourt. To win France, Henry must first win the hearts of the people, and understand what it means to become England's greatest monarch.

Eight actors take on multiple roles in this fully rehearsed, staged, and memorized production. Each night, one of the actors will shoot back enough whiskey at the top of the show to be very drunk by its end. You've never seen Henry V like this before!

SHOWS February 8-17 at 7:30pm

at the Arcade Theater in the Underground Collaborative

Below T.J. Maxx, on the Basement level of the Shops at Grand Avenue

161 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

TICKETS Pay What You Can night on February 12, 7:30pm

General admission: $15

Student, Senior, Artist, & Military: $12

Group (8+): $10

For tickets and more information visit www.BardandBourbon.com