High Voltage Vintage Motorcycle and Chopper Show w/The Sociables, God's Outlaw, Calliope, The DUIs, Canadian Rifle & Muff Magnet (12pm)

Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

High Voltage Vintage Motorcycle and Chopper Show

• The Sociables

• God's Outlaw

• Calliope

• The DUIs

• Canadian Rifle

• Muff Magnet

Details: Plus raffles, games, grilled brats and barbecue, and a $100 prize for best bike!

Proceeds benefit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Tickets: FREE

Info
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Live Music/Performance
