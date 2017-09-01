High Voltage Vintage Motorcycle and Chopper Show w/The Sociables, God's Outlaw, Calliope, The DUIs, Canadian Rifle & Muff Magnet (12pm)
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
High Voltage Vintage Motorcycle and Chopper Show
• The Sociables
• God's Outlaw
• Calliope
• The DUIs
• Canadian Rifle
• Muff Magnet
Details: Plus raffles, games, grilled brats and barbecue, and a $100 prize for best bike!
Proceeds benefit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Tickets: FREE
Info
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance