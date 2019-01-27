The Highwaymen Live

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

See the legendary American Outlaws come to life in this musical tribute show! Perhaps the greatest country music supergroup in history, the Highwaymen traveled the world performing country music to millions of fans. This recreation continues the legacy with performances by Michael Moore as Willie Nelson, Bob Gill as Waylon Jennings, and Daryl Weyman as Johnny Cash. Hear your favorite honky tonk hits like “Ring of Fire,” “Dukes of Hazard,” “Folsom River Blues,” and “On the Road Again.”

HighwaymenLive.com

