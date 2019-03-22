Renz Young w/Mudy, Eddie Jame$ and Lake

Indebted to the contemplative spirit of ’90s rap but not beholden to that era’s sonic touchstones, Renz Young has been one of the great workaholics of Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene, firing off a stream of impressive singles and mixtapes that show off his dexterous flow and rapid stream of thought. Renz will be joined by Milwaukee rappers Mudy, Eddie Jame$ and Lake at this installment of a new event at Landmark Lanes’ Moon Room called #TheGiveBack, which was “to help give independent artists better opportunities to both showcase their talents as well as be compensated for their passion.” Each installment is hosted by Milwaukee rapper Spaidez and features music from the DJ duo Spacecrime.