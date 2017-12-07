Hip Hop Nutcracker w/Kurtis Blow

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle featuring a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist. The traditional classic Tchaikovsky score beautifully complements the power moves of these 12 dancers, with transitional and incidental music re-mixed and re-imagined, helping to bring a beautifully surprising contemporary vibe to the production. The show will feature DJ Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, opening the show in most cities with a short set before rapping the introduction.