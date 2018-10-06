Hip-Hop Royalty Tour

In recent years these kinds of hip-hop nostalgia bills pairing big names from the genre’s past have become more common. They’re always a great way to see some of rap’s living legends in action, but the city has never hosted one with a lineup quite as stacked as this one, which features some of the most critically acclaimed and influential rap acts of the ’80s: Rakim (who is still considered the greatest rapper of all time in many circles), Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane and Roxanne Shante, who became one of rap’s first female stars while she was only 14 years old. Her story was depicted in last year’s Roxanne, a Netflix biopic co-produced by Forest Whitaker and Pharrell Williams.