Hippo Campus w/The Districts

Hippo Campus is a band from St. Paul, Minnesota. Formed in 2013, prior to graduating from performing arts high school, the band started on a break out trajectory following a series of talked-about performances at SXSW. This was immediately followed by their network television debut on Conan. They’ve since risen to the forefront of their genre on the backs of relentless touring and the strength of their debut album ‘landmark’.

In October 2017, the band released their self-produced EP ‘warm glow’ as an ode to loyalty and self- preservation. “We had tunes that didn’t fit on ‘landmark’ but took on a life of their own.” The EP was recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls and mixed by ‘landmark’ collaborator BJ Burton.