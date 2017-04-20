Historic Uptowner Bar hosting 5th Annual Beard & Mustache Competition

Event time: 2pm registration, 4pm start

Free to Participate

Free to Spectate

Cash Prizes

Certificates for all participants and winners

Live DJ

First year full-natural winner Rob Woelfl will be returning as MC for the event .

There will be at least seven categories this year in order to allow everyone to find the perfect category and encourage more participation and fun!!!

Here are the definite categories:

•Freestyle Facial Hair – This category incorporates any freestyle facial hair, including partial beard, mustache, and full beard freestyles. Full beard with styled mustache will be included in this category so go all out. This category is the “anything goes” category. Unnatural hair coloration, extreme styles, braids, rubber bands, adornments, jewelry are allowed as well as classical freestyles using spiking glue, gel, or hairspray. Your freestyle facial hair will be judged on originality, style, symmetry, and groom.

•Partial Beard – This category includes all partial beards styled or natural. Including Goatees, Van Dykes, Sideburns, Whalers, Musketeers, Chinstraps, Neckbeards, and any other beard which does not fully connect naturally to the hairline, mustache, cheek or chin. If you choose to style your beard for this category, classical freestyle rules apply. No wires, rubber bands, strings, or adornments including jewelry or other decorations for the beard or unnatural color dying allowed in this category. You will be judged on size, density, symmetry, and groom.

•Whiskerinas– A creative category for the ladies. Not a lot of rules! You can use any materials you want to create your beard or mustache. Any fake beard or mustache that can attach to the face and be worn as a beard or mustache is allowed. You will be judged on originality, style, spirit and craftsmanship.

•Best Mustache (Styled or Natural) – This category comprises all styles of mustaches including chevron, walrus, horseshoe, handlebar, fu manchu, and natural. This is a “mustache only” category, so must include a shaved chin and cheeks (sideburns are ok with separation from the mustache). Your mustache will be judged on size, symmetry, color, and density. No wires, rubber bands, strings, or adornments including jewelry or other decorations for the mustache or unnatural color dying allowed in this category.

•Full Beard Natural 3” and Under – This category includes natural looking beards that are 3” or less as measured from the bottom of the lower lip to the tip of the beard as it hangs naturally from the chin. If you’re 1/8th of an inch longer than 3”, you should trim or to go to the next length category. Beard must meet the hairline, cover the chin and have a mustache that connects to the beard. Beards will be judged on size, color, groom and density.

•Full Beard Natural 8” and Under – This category includes natural looking beards that are 8" or less as measured from the bottom of the lower lip to the tip of the beard as it hangs naturally from the chin. If you are 1/8th of an inch longer than 8”, you should trim or to go to the next length category. Beard must meet the hairline, cover the chin and have a mustache that connects to the beard. Beards will be judged on size, color, groom and density.

•Full Beard Natural Over 8” - Full sized natural looking beards that are longer than 8” as measured from the lower lip to the tip of the beard as it hangs naturally from the chin. Beard must meet the hairline, cover the chin and have a mustache that connects to the beard. Your beard will be judged based on size, density, color, and groom.

*Categories and Rules Formed with much aid from St. Louis Beard and Mustache Club’s web-site.

You can pre register by sending an e-mail answering the questions below to uptownerbeard@hotmail.com

OR you can register day of.

What is your full name?

What category do you want to participate in?

(1) Mustache

(2) Whiskerina

(3) Partial Beard

(4) Full Beard over 8"

(5) Full Beard Under 8"

(6) Full Beard under 3"

(7) Freestyle Facial Hair

Where are you from?

State an Interesting fact about yourself

Complete scores will be available on-line the following day so everyone knows how they did!

See you there!