Holiday Bike Night w/The WhiskeyBelles

Holiday Bike Night

Thursday December 14 (5 p.m. – 9 p.m.), the cold weather brings bike night indoors. Come on down to MOTOR for a very merry Harley-Davidson holiday. Join your fellow riders for good cheer and live music by the Whiskey Belles, a melding of country, folk, Americana and holiday favorites to get you in the spirit. It would not be Bike Night without raffles for unique Harley-Davidson merchandise and MOTOR’s food and drink specials. Finally finish your holiday shopping at the H-D Museum™ Shop with a special offer.