Holiday Concert w/Tallymoore: I'll Be Home for Christmas

Tis the season! Gather your friends and family and join us for an evening of holiday music, featuring Tallymoore. Get in the holiday mood and come dressed in your favorite holiday gear to celebrate with us! Hear Tallymoore perform a mix of songs from their repertoire as well as some holiday classics, such as "O'Holy Night" and more.

*Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the concert as food donations will be donated to the Wauwatosa Community Food Pantry.

There will be a Cash Bar (Soda, Beer, Wine, Cider & Water) available. Limited seats available. This event has sold-out in the past, so get your tickets in advance to hear the music of the season in our Great Hall, which offers an intimate listening experience!

oors Open 6:00 pm // Concert Starts 7:00 pm // Advance Tickets $15 ($20 gen admission once advance pre-sale sells out)