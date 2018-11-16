FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dave Amoroso • Ron Sonntag Public Relations, Inc.

414-354-0200, ext. 108 • dave@rspr.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

HOLIDAY FOLK FAIR INTERNATIONAL NOVEMBER 16-18

MILWAUKEE, WI Advance tickets for the 75th annual Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premiere multi-cultural festival, are now on sale. The event will be held Fri., Nov. 16 – Sun., Nov. 18, 2018, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $10 through Thursday, Nov. 15, at the International Institute of Wisconsin, 1110 N. Old World Third St., Suite 420 in Milwaukee, and from all participating ethnic groups.

Advance tickets can also be ordered by phone (414-225-6225 or 1-800-FAIR-INTL); fax (414-225-6235); or online at www.folkfair.org. In addition to the individual tickets, family four-packs are available for $36. Advance Sale tickets requested by phone, fax, or e-mail must be ordered by Nov. 9, and there are no refunds.

A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW), Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Diversity,” will allow Fair-goers the opportunity to honor a community of people bound together by common ties, such as language, customs and beliefs, by what they think, how they behave, what they value, and what they pass on to the next generation.

Special attractions in 2018 include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, the Artisan corner, the Kohl’s Color Wheels display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance, the World Café offering traditional dishes, the International Stage where young people perform their ethnic dances, the Tanzhauz (Music Pavilion) where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings, the Coffee House where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians, Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits, the International Bazaar where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience, and the Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Hours on Fri., Nov. 16 are 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 17; and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 18.

Admission at the gate will be $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 6 to 12; children under the age of five will be admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $10, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information on the 2018 Holiday Folk Fair International, visit www.folkfair.org or call the IIW at 414-225-6225.

# # # # #