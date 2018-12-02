Holiday Gift Fair with Santa

Skip the holiday shopping mall madness and join the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens for a relaxed morning with Santa and friends—browse unique, high quality gifts for sale from dozens of local artists and crafters, and enjoy seasonal children’s make-and-take crafts, musical entertainment and FREE holiday fun for the whole family. For more information, call 414-525-5653 or visit www.boernerbotanicalgardens.org

Invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/251057062166007/

Zilli’s special holiday brunch will also be available at regular price in the adjoining Garden Room. For prices & reservations call 414-409-3959 or visit http://www.zillihospitalitygroup.com/boerner-restaurant