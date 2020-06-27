Holton and Center BLM Mural Painting/Block Party

Join us Saturday June 27th as we come together as a community for the painting of a mural on Holton and Center.

2pm - Gather

3pm - Speaking Portion

430pm - Food is Served

430pm - DJ

Hosted by:

Tomi Bordeaux and The People’s Movement of Milwaukee

Speeches by:

Local activist Elle Halo

Sylville’s Family

Artists leading charge on mural:

Chris Burke

Ruben Alcantar

*More to be added later*

If you are looking to donate financially we are currently accepting donations through Venmo of host: @TomiBordeaux

During this painting we will get a chance to hear speeches from some of Milwaukee’s black leaders, activists and community members as we honor the lives Sylville Smith, Sandra Bland, and Dontre Hamilton.

We will also be serving food after the speaking portion and have music from local black DJs as well.

This is a kids friendly event and we have tons of chalk for the young ones to draw on the sidewalks, on the street, or wherever their hearts desire.

We do recommend the wearing of masks during this event as we still are trying to survive a pandemic. *SAFETY FIRST*

We are proud to have support from Timbuktu (Restaurant) as well as Miltown Cigarclub.