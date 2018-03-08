In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee's Fair Housing March, performance artists Kima Hamilton and Dasha Kelly Hamilton journey a multi-media exploration of sovereignty, history, and home.

Home: An Exploration of Sovereignty, History and Home, featuring Kima Hamilton and Dasha Kelly Hamilton will take place in Rehearsal Hall A on the Marcus Center’s 4th floor on Thursday, March 8 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 and can purchase in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee or at the door. This is a general admission seating only show.

Dasha uses her words and art as tools for building inspiration and community. She founded a non-profit that has created training experience for young teaching artists and a community of urban art-ivists and has facilitated transformational programs and discussions throughout the U.S and in Canada, Botswana, Beirut and Mauritius. Dasha is an alum of HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, been named Milwaukee Artist of the Year and twice finalist as Poet Laureate for the state of Wisconsin, serves on the board of Jaded Ibis Press and delivers a new, one-woman show about power, class, race, privilege and truth called "Making Cake."

As artists, educators and change agents, Kima and Dasha Kelly Hamilton intersect with the broad landscape of conversations about their Milwaukee home. This multi-disciplinary production explores the notion of identity, community and freedom. Through music, spoken word, dance, media and the art of humanity, the Hamiltons welcome you Home. Featuring Bennie Higgins, Kimi Evelyn, Alexis Luna, Brian Demetri, Evan Sandherr and B Free.