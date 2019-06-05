Home to Stay

to Google Calendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00

Job Center Central 4201 N. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216

The Milwaukee Reentry Council Welcomes Your Attendance at: Home to Stay: A Resource-Rich Event Dedicated to Supporting Justice-Involved Persons, Returning Citizens and their Families. "Home to Stay" is a "one-stop shop" event that brings a broad spectrum of resources to a single location every month to improve access and support positive transitions from justice-involvement. Resources to include: employment opportunities, housing services, healthcare, driver’s license recovery, expungement, child support services, GED/HSED, literacy services, and more! On-the-spot services and scheduling for future appointments will be available. It's free to attend!

Info

Job Center Central 4201 N. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216 View Map
Activist, Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Home to Stay - 2019-06-05 11:00:00