The Milwaukee Reentry Council Welcomes Your Attendance at: Home to Stay: A Resource-Rich Event Dedicated to Supporting Justice-Involved Persons, Returning Citizens and their Families. "Home to Stay" is a "one-stop shop" event that brings a broad spectrum of resources to a single location every month to improve access and support positive transitions from justice-involvement. Resources to include: employment opportunities, housing services, healthcare, driver’s license recovery, expungement, child support services, GED/HSED, literacy services, and more! On-the-spot services and scheduling for future appointments will be available. It's free to attend!