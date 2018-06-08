Homely (Part One)
Portrait Society Gallery 207 E. Bufffalo St., Ste 526, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
June 8 - July 21, 2018
Opening Reception: Friday, June 8, 6 - 8 p.m.
Homely(part one)
This summer, Portrait Society Gallery is pleased to present a two-part exhibition focusing on concepts of home. Studies and articles about housing concerns tend to focus on the inner city and in some ways falsely isolate the situation. Poverty, eviction, debt and unsafe living environments cross all demographic lines.
Homely (Part One), assembles four Madison area artists with diverse formal approaches but a common interest in domestic themes. Homely (Part Two) will present a series of images of Milwaukee evictions taken by moving companies as required documents for the sheriff’s office as well as Lois Bielefeld’s “Weeknight Dinner “ series that looks into American homes and the diverse ways we gather for evening meals. A third component will present Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photojournalist Angela Peterson’s images from the newspaper’s concurrent series by writer Erin Richards on unstable housing conditions and the impact on local schools.
