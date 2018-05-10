Honest John

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

HONEST JOHN- THURSDAY, MAY 10TH 8PM

$10.00

Honest John is a Milwaukee/Chicago based band consisting of Jesse Voelker, Aaron Smith, Pat Otto, and Ernest Brusubardis IV. Formed in 2014 and named after Jesse's late father; they play folk, blues, and jazz tunes along with their own original brand of acoustic music.

https://soundcloud.com/jesse-voelker-488419318/sets/honest-john

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
