Housing as a Prescription for Children's Health

Adequate housing provides more than just shelter; it supports a safe and stable environment in which children can live and play. Families are healthier when they live in decent, affordable homes without having to double-up, move frequently or be exposed to mold, lead or pests. The event will be hosted by Milwaukee Habitat and Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church. The speaker, Megan Sandel, is a nationally recognized expert on the concept of a stable and affordable home as a “prescription” to keep kids healthy.