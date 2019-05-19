Hurling for Hounds

to Google Calendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00

Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

A day to showcase one of the oldest sports in the world, Hurling. Milwaukee has one of the largest clubs outside of Ireland where it originates from.We are uniting with a local rescue Canine Cupids to showcase adoptable dogs . The event will have raffles and auctions to raise much needed funds for both 501 c charities

Info

Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Benefits / Charity
9204509218
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Hurling for Hounds - 2019-05-19 15:00:00