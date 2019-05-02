Transformation is at the core of Chris Corner’s music and outlook. Ever since leaving wildly successful 1990’s trip-hop group Sneaker Pimps, Corner’s process of becoming IAMX beginning in 2004 has been theatrical, transcendent, androgynous and visceral. Fueling electronic experimentation with punk energy and confessional lyricism, Corner’s goth and industrial sound, fashion, performances, videos and persona are larger than life, iconoclastic, and shockingly intimate. The I AM in IAMX may imply stasis, a fixed state of being, but the X signifies the variable in mathematics, and IAMX the person is in no way done evolving.