Iced Earth w/Sanctuary (Farewell and Tribute to Warrel Dane) & Kill Ritual

Metal giants ICED EARTH are excited to reveal plans to bring their “pure and absolutely incorruptible heavy metal” (Rock Hard Italy) to fans in Milwaukee.

The band, consisting of founding member and songwriter Jon Schaffer, drummer Brent Smedley, vocalist Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton, and new guitarist Jake Dreyer, will venture across the U.S. and Canada this spring, with featured support from Sanctuary and Kill Ritual.

“Incorruptible”, marks the 12th studio album from ICED EARTH and was released earlier this year via CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS. It has received raving reviews from fans and media, both stating that the band has managed to write a classic metal opus on par with legendary album such as “The Dark Saga” or “Something Wicked This Way Comes”. Order your copy today at smarturl.it/INCORRUPTIBLE.