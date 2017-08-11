Event time: 8pm

Il Divo have performed in front of the world’s great and good – from President Barack Obama to Her Majesty the Queen. They have shared microphones with fellow superstars from Barbara Streisand to Celine Dion and their sell-out concerts have been attended by Hollywood icons including Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro.

To date, Il Divo have 30 million album sales under their belts. They have collected 160 gold and platinum awards in 33 countries. Not bad, considering the group worried there might not be a demand for their unique style of music.