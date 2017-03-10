The Iliad, the Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less

Event time: 7:30 pm Fri, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 pm Sun

Condensing all of Greek Mythology into a funny and updated play, this show is a highlight reel of all of the classic stories. Tragedy, love, and of course, “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” take center stage as we are introduced to Zeus, Odysseus, Hercules, Athena, Helen of Troy, and many more. The silly decisions, absurd destinies, and goofy characters are presented at lightning fast pace with hysterical results all within 99 minutes.

Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

Price: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for students