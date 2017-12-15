Illenium w/Minnesota, Said The Sky & Dabin
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Nick Miller, better known globally by his stage name Illenium, has had what can only be described as a banner summer. Playing massive festivals from Bonnaroo, EDC, Firefly and Electric Forest to SOLD OUT club gigs across the country, the Denver-based producer has taken his distinct brand of melodic bass from the mountains of Colorado to hundreds of thousands of fans internationally. Don’t miss his return to Milwaukee this December!
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
