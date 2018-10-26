Illumination Family Film Festival at Marcus Theatres

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield 770 N. Springdale Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186

Popular favorites from the animated studio that brought us the Minions are back on the big screen! Families can head to their nearest participating Marcus Theatres to enjoy “Sing,” “Secret Life of Pets,” “Despicable Me” and “Lorax” for just $5. Each film in the line-up will play every day from Friday, October 26, through Thursday, November 1.

Participating locations: Marcus Majestic of Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Ridge (New Berlin) and South Shore (Oak Creek) Cinemas

Visit MarcusTheatres.com for tickets and more information: http://www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/family-friendly-films/illumination-film-festival

Film, Kids & Family
