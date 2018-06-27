Imagine Dragons w/ Grace VanderWaal @ Summerfest

Imagine Dragons’ last show at Summerfest was unforgettable for anybody who attended. It was 2013, and the Las Vegas alternative band’s breakthrough single “Radioactive” had just become one of the year’s most inescapable radio hits, leading to one of the most packed side-stage concerts in the festival’s history. The band’s popularity hasn’t waned any in the half decade since. Last year, Imagine Dragons released their third album, Evolve, which true to its name dabbles in some new sounds, with heavy accents of hip-hop and electronic music reverberating through the band’s signature bombastic rock. The record was nominated for an unlikely Best Pop Vocal Album award at this year’s Grammys. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal, winner of season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” is currently touring with Imagine Dragons.